Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee Bids Farewell to its Longtime Pastor

KANKAKEE, IL – The Greek Orthodox community here is bidding farewell to its longtime pastor, the Rev. William Conjelko, who presided over his last Liturgy on Sunday at the Annunciation Church in Kankakee, Daily Jounral reports.

At a dinner held in his honor Saturday night at the Quality Inn in Bradley — where 80 church members gathered with Conjelko’s wife, two sons, as well as fellow priests — the retiring pastor said the Kankakee church has grown in the 14 years since he first arrived.

“When you look in front of you in the pew, or to the side, you probably haven’t seen that person there 14 years ago,” he said. “We have 25 new men, women and children who have been baptized confirmed or received into the church.”

