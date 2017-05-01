Bag With 2 Embryos in Jars Found Outside Greek Cemetery

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Greek police say a black bag left outside a village cemetery in northern Greece contained two jars, each with an embryo in formaldehyde.

The shepherd who found the bag Saturday while tending to his flock in the village of Vryssaki, west of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, called police immediately after he opened it.

Police say the fully formed embryos were estimated to be in their 20th week. They were taken to the coroner’s office and police are conducting an investigation.