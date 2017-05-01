Greek Champion Olympiakos Beats Panetolikos 2-0

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos, already crowned Greek league champions, finished the season with a 2-0 away win over Panetolikos on Sunday.

Alejandro Dominguez opened the scoring in the 37th minute and Tarik Elyounoussi added the second in the 79th for Olympiakos, which has won a record 44th league title.

Olympiakos finished six points clear of runner-up PAOK, a 5-1 winner over Kerkyra, and 10 points ahead of Panathinaikos, which beat Larissa 2-0.

PAOK and Panathinaikos, along with AEK, which drew 1-1 at Giannena, and Panionios, which lost 3-1 at home to relegated Levadiakos, will now play home-and-away playoffs. The winner will join Olympiakos in next season’s Champions League qualifiers, while the others will play in the Europa League.

Also, Atromitos beat Platanias 4-1 and Iraklis drew 2-2 at Asteras. Last-place Veria, which lost 3-0 to Xanthi, will joins Levadiakos in the lower league.