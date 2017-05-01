Milo Yiannopolos is Planning to Start New Media, with $12M in Backing

Alt-right provocateur of Greek descent, Milo Yiannopolos, has wrangled $12 million from secret investors to launch a new media company focused on “making the lives of journalists, professors, politicians, feminists, Black Lives Matter activists, and other professional victims a living hell,” according to New York Post.

The ousted Breitbart News editor’s new venture is called Milo Inc. and will center on events with other alt-right personalities, Vanity Fair reported Friday.

In late February, polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos resigned as an editor at Breitbart News on Tuesday and apologized for comments he had made about sexual relationships between boys and men.

His career seemed to come crashing down in recent months when one of his speaking appearances, at the University of California, Berkeley, led to riots. Weeks later, videos emerged of Yiannopoulos seeming to condone pedophilia.

“But as the free-speech conflagration he ignited at Berkeley continues to burn, Yiannopoulos is planning a way back in. Days after releasing a video touting his return to the campus, Yiannopoulos told the Hive that he would be launching a new media venture in the coming weeks with what he says is a $12 million investment from backers whose identities he is protecting,” according to Vanity Fair.