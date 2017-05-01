SYRIZA Misses Its Own Bailout Deal Deadline, But Schaeuble Impressed

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition didn’t get a deal with its European creditors on April 30 as the government predicted but German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said enough progress has been made in administering more austerity to warrant release of more monies from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros, some $93.69 billion.

The package was agreed in July, 2015 by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who said he wouldn’t seek it, but most of the monies have been held back because he didn’t agree to go along with more crushing conditions until recently.

Still, the final terms haven’t been set and the government is anxious to come to an agreement with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism as soon as possible.

Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($355.15 billion) in three rescue packages and Schaeuble has been especially tough in demanding brutal measures for workers, pensioners and the poor so that banks will get paid back first.

“If the Greek government upholds all the agreements, European finance ministers could complete the review on May 22 and then soon after that release the next tranche,” Schaeuble told the Funke media group newspapers.

Greece and its international creditors reached a preliminary agreement at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in April to set up the next transfer of some 7 billion euros ($7.36 billion) in aid. But the finance ministers will not release the installment until the audit is completed.

“The longer it takes, the more uncertainty will be in the financial markets and economy,” Schaeuble added.

He said the Greek government had promised to make further pension cuts and try to collect more taxes and go after cheats, which has evaded every previous administration.

Asked why he was optimistic the aid could soon be released, Schaeuble said, “Because we negotiated in a very determined fashion and the Greek government said it would adjust the pensions more strongly to the economic situation.

“That’s not easy – I know that. And it wants to improve the tax collection system so that tax revenues will rise again from 2020.”