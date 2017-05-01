Greek Police Say Man, 61, Killed Daughter, 6, Put Body in Dumpster

ATHENS – Greek police have charged a 61-year-old man with killing his six-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a trash bin.

The man, whose name was not released, reportedly told police she died accidentally after he hugged her “a bit harder than usual,” but offered no explanation why he didn’t all authorities instead of throwing her away with the rubbish.

He made no statements to the media as he was taken away by police. He also faces charges of desecrating the dead after allegedly dumping his daughter’s body in a dumpster in his neighborhood.

The man, who lives in a western Athens neighborhood, has displayed suicidal tendencies and is taking prescribed medication, the newspaper Kathimerini said.