Creditors Push Greece to Allow More Sunday Store Openings

Greece’s beleaguered coalition government is being pressed hard by the country’s international creditors to allow more Sunday store openings which are being resisted by unions and workers.

The lenders said the additional openings are necessary for competition and one of the reforms the government is being urged to make.

Retailers now are allowed to open in non-tourist regions only eight Sundays a year, usually before major holidays.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition doesn’t want workers to be forced to work on Sundays but some major retailers do so they can add to their business.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki said a compromise being worked on would include an extension of the official tourism season from the current four months to five months, along with an expansion of the definition of a “tourism area”. The latter will reportedly include more areas of greater Athens, such as coastal districts, but not every neighborhood.

The measure is among the recommendations made by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) the Athens News Agency reported.

According to the source, the compromise would mean that shops will not open on all Sundays and this will largely depend on how tourism areas are defined and the length of the tourism season. The formal length of the tourism period may be extended to five months instead of the present four and will be explicitly stated in the documents, the source said.

A second change will affect the way in which a tourism area is defined, with the source noting that the definition will include Athens but areas that are near the sea but possibly not neighborhoods in Attica municipalities.

A compromise deal was also reached regarding the OECD’s recommendations that Greece allow the sale of non-prescription drugs outside pharmacies, though agreement is still pending on a few OECD recommendations relating to the opening of markets and professions.

The institutions are pressing for retailers to have greater freedom to open on Sunday, in spite of a Council of State ruling saying that shop opening beyond the current eight Sundays a year is unconstitutional.

Sources told ANA the creditors want the abolition of restrictions on Sunday opening relating to both location and size and to reduce the involvement of regional authorities in deciding shop opening times.

Current rules do not allow Sunday opening for retail chains, retail parks, discount parks or shops-in-shops, as well as introducing restrictions depending on the size of shops.