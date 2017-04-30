City Natives Return for All Saints Event in Weirton

WEIRTON — All Saints Greek Orthodox Church will be celebrating 100 years of Eastern Orthodoxy in Weirton May 13-14, and welcoming home many sons and daughters of the church who are returning to the Ohio Valley for the centennial celebration, The Weirton Daily Times reports.

The celebration weekend includes several events, including, most notably, Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, leading Vespers at 3 p.m. May 13 and the Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. May 14. Both are open to the public.

Among those returning to the valley for the event include Michael Psaros, co-founder and co-managing partner of KPS Capital Partners, and John Frangakis, Reynolds Services Inc. founder. Psaros will give a speech at the celebration gala set for May 13, and Frangakis will be the master of ceremonies. Both men grew up in the church and said they were honored and humbled to be asked to participate in the “once-in-a-lifetime” event.

“I have given many speeches all over the word on professional, Orthodox and Hellenic matters, but this will be the most important speech I have ever given,” Psaros said. “This is about my family. This is about the place where my heart resides. I am not going to give a speech, but rather an exhortation about the future as a respectful son of All Saints and the church.”

Psaros resides in New York and is the Holy Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of North America treasurer and serves on the Archdiocese Executive Committee. As the celebration approaches, he admitted to nerves — not at the prospect of speaking in front of Archbishop Demetrios — and this is at least the second time Psaros has spoken before an archbishop. As a young teenager, he gave a speech when Archbishop Iakovos visited the church.

“It was almost 40 years ago, and it was the Sunday of Fathers Day,” Psaros said. “This year, I’ll be speaking the weekend of Mothers Day. It feels appropriate for a son of the church.”

