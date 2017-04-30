Trump’s 100 Difficult Days

A big fuss is being made these days about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Has he delivered on his campaign promises? Has he fared better or worse than expected? These are the points on which analysts are focusing.

Trump himself made the matter of the first hundred days a major issue during the campaign. But now he has regretted doing so and is trying to downplay its significance, although he graded himself with an A in a recent interview with the Associated Press.

Presidents have historically stumbled in their first 100 days of power, with few exceptions, such as Franklin Roosevelt. It is normal. It is a period of adjustment to the new responsibilities and requirements of the job for both themselves and their associates. (The concept of ​​the critical 100-day period, a standard in the United States since Roosevelt’s first term in 1932, was first introduced in Greece by Andreas Papandreou during the 1981 elections.) And, naturally , the more unprepared the president is, the worse his performance in the first hundred days.

Trump’s 100-day period was one of the worst, as indicated by the polls. Besides, he himself acknowledges the fact that he was not prepared. In a recent interview with Reuters, he said: “I loved my previous life…This (the presidency) is more work than in my previous life…I do miss my old life…I like to work, so that’s not a problem, but this is actually more work.”

Thus, when he described a president’s work as easy, when he stated that he could accomplish things from day one that other presidents could not, he either did not really know what he was talking about or, if he did know, was not telling the truth.

And yet, the fact that he was not prepared for this position does not surprise his voters, particularly his white middle class voters, who elected him and knew he was not prepared, as each poll indicates.

In general though, Trump is not doing as poorly as his opponents believed he would but he is also not doing as well as his supporters believed.

It simply seems that he has become “smaller and more conventional,” as described by New York Times columnist David Brooks. Smaller on domestic policy and more conventional on foreign policy.

For example, although he called NAFTA a “disaster” for middle class Americans, he recently decided not to terminate the agreement after speaking to the Canadian prime minister and the president of Mexico. And though his promises to reduce taxes for small and big businesses, as well as individuals, are definitely on the right track, they lack the details necessary for proper assessment.

On foreign policy, he embraced NATO rather than eliminate it, he bombed Syria although he said he would not get involved, he is proceeding cautiously with North Korea though he said he would confront it directly, and he is now keeping (or at least seems to be) his distance from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What is alarming, and which may wear him out, is that he continues to cultivate the art of exaggeration in his speeches and to make frequent micro-statements to keep the media interested, but without saying something meaningful, something that would leave his mark.

Nor it is still clear what his convictions are, what he truly represents.

Consequently, if he does not address these issues soon, they will likely be embedded in public opinion and haunt him throughout his entire term.