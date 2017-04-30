Zakynthos Fire Αbating after Βurning Τhrough the Νight

ZAKYNTHOS, Greece – A forest fire near the village of Maries on the island of Zakythos was gradually receding on Sunday, after blazing through the night. The fire had started late on Saturday afternoon.

Fire-fighting forces battled the flames during the night in an effort to protect the village and its residents. Canadair water-bombing aircraft came to their aid after dawn, helping to get the fire under control. A strong fire-fighting force now remains on the scene, however, in case the fire is rekindled by strong winds expected later on Sunday.

Sixty fire men from Zakynthos and nearby regions took part in the fire-fighting effort, along with 20 fire engines, four Zakynthos municipality water trucks and private water trucks that supplied fire engines through the night.