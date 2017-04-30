Greek Authorities, Institutions Resume Negotiations on Sunday

ATHENS (ANA) – Negotiations between the Greek government and the institutions’ mission chiefs in Athens resumed at 10:30 on Sunday with the aim of settling all outstanding issues. Announcing the resumption of the talks shortly after 1:00, in the early hours of Sunday morning, a senior government official had reported that the negotiation was “generally going well” and that “none of the institutions has come with the intention of causing a delay.”

In statements after Sunday’s morning meeting, which focused on the recommendations of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to deregulate Sunday opening for shops, among others, finance ministry sources stressed that the issue was still under negotiation and would be settled when there was full agreement on the second review.

The institutions are pressing for retailers to have greater freedom to open on Sunday, in spite of a Council of State ruling saying that shop opening beyond the current eight Sundays a year was unconstitutional. Sources said the institutions want the abolition of restrictions on Sunday opening relating to both location and size and to reduce the involvement of regional authorities in deciding shop opening times.

Current rules do not allow Sunday opening for retail chains, retail parks, discount parks or shops-in-shops, as well as introducing restrictions depending on the size of shops.

The discussion also focused on the sale of non-prescription drugs outside pharmacies, opening up professions and other items.

The morning meeting was followed by a break allowing the two teams in the negotiations to confer amongst themselves, followed by a new round of negotiations on pension issues and bad loans.

The talks on Saturday had focused on privatisations, with agreement still pending on one issues relating to privatisations and one issue relating to the new privatisations fund. The two sides agreed fully on issues regarding taxation, with a compromised reached on the writing off of older cases given that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) puts emphasis on inspections in new cases.

There was also a discussion on the 3rd OECD toolkit, where there was agreement, while one issue relating to fiscal policy is still pending.