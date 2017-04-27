Is Firing Bill O’Reilly Enough?

The Fox News Channel is not an ordinary television network. It is the platform of a conservative movement in the United States. It is the “forgotten” American’s escape from the elite media, which consider him irrelevant.

It is also the media outlet that has recently seen its two top power centers shamefully dismissed amid a series of sexual harassment allegations against them by colleagues, but only after they substantially helped elect their friend Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Bill O’Reilly, who has been Fox’ top-rated host for the past 20 years and the man who brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the network, has been burdened by accusations of sexual harassment for years.

Nonetheless, the Murdoch family, the main shareholders of the network’s parent company, stood by him for obvious reasons.

But when an April 1 New York Times article revealed that O’Reilly had reached settlements totaling about $13 million with five women who had complained about sexual harassment, a series of events followed that sealed his fate, as women who were encouraged by this revelation came forward to accuse him, and more than 50 advertisers abandoned the station. Because protecting the station’s image comes above all else.

Moreover, what ultimately matters for Fox is the message, the ideas – rather than who reads them. And the ideas expressed by the station are now widely accepted.

And though O’Reilly has been fired, with a severance deal worth several millions of dollars, and though the Fox News Channel will endure, the question is whether his dismissal is enough or whether he should also stand trial for sexual harassment.

The same holds true for Fox’ managers, who must have been aware of what was happening and of the culture against women that had been created at the station, which they tolerated.

If they are not tried, how will the message be sent that the problem is being seriously addressed? How will it be understood that no one has the right to behave in this way; that women are not objects to be treated as one pleases?

It is clear that the message has not completely gotten through to our community, and certainly not in Greece, where sexual harassment is not considered an offense of particular significance.

And yet it is. No one has the right to harass, blackmail, or terrorize women, who work to support themselves and their families, and face this despicable, unacceptable situation from their superiors.

This is why it is so important for Bill O’Reilly to be tried and, if found guilty, to be punished in an exemplary manner.