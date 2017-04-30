SYRIZA Trying to Sneak Through More Public Sector Hirings

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, reeling in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises is forging ahead with plans to give contract workers permanent jobs after thousands of public workers have been pared from the sector on orders of international lenders.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis said he will put the contractor workers on a permanent basis, echoing others in the party hierarchy who said they will do the same in a move the major opposition New Democracy – which did the same – said was done to buy votes.

Speaking at a SYRIZA event, Skourletis said once a final review is completed with the lenders over final terms of a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.7 billion) that the party will try to reverse its own austerity with the new hirings even though the economy is continuing to erode.

Skourletis said that around 30,000 people have been working for too many years on a contract basis, mainly at municipalities across the country and he wants most of them added to the payrolls the same procedures that put Greece into an economic crisis and seeking rescue packages.

“The law stipulates eight-month contracts in emergency situations or 12 months for people working in social welfare-related programs,” Andreas Varelas, the former Athens Deputy Mayor in charge of sanitation, told Kathimerini.

But, he added, “when the government unilaterally decides to extend these contracts it implicitly admits that this is not about meeting emergency demands.” “This way the road is paved to make (workers) permanent,” he said.

The contracts of municipal workers were initially extended last year to the end of 2016 and, according to recent a government amendment, they will be extended until the end of 2017.