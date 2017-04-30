Varoufakis Book Claims Germany Knew Austerity Would Crush Greece

A memoir by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Germany – which demanded harsh austerity measures as the largest contributor to international bailouts to save Greece’s economy knew they were devastating but wanted them anyway.

Varoufakis was forced out by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras after the creditors wouldn’t deal with the combative finance chief who resisted austerity which the Premier embraced after campaigning against it.

Tsipras said he was warned by Germany that austerity policies would cripple his country – but he was forced to agree to them anyway, the book said, according to the British newspaper The Daily Mail.

Varoufakis claims German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble candidly admitted to him that he would not have endorsed an EU-ordered austerity plan. Varoufakis claimed Schauble told him: ‘It’s bad for your people.’”

Varoufakis said he secretly recorded his conversations with top European Union officials and that Germany was determined to protect the euro even if it meant Greece’s ruination. The country is surviving on three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($355.19 billion) after its economy crashed because of wild overspending for decades and runaway patronage to buy votes.

During one of these conversations, Varoufakis said former US President Barack Obama agreed that “austerity sucks” but said he could do nothing to influence Germany and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Varoufakis alleged that Germany also blocked a Chinese rescue deal for Greece.

He also warned British Prime Minister Theresa May not to expect the EU to play fair during Brexit negotiations.

His new book is named Adults in the Room: My Battle with Europe’s Deep Establishment.

In one exchange he said he asked Schauble whether he would sign up to the EU’s austerity measures, to which his German counterpart responded: “As a patriot, no. It’s bad for your people”.