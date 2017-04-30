SYRIZA Says the End (to Troika Talks) is Near – Again

ATHENS – Repeating what it’s been saying for without it happening, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said Greece is close to finalizing a deal with its European lenders over the terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.7 billion) it sought in July, 2015.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, plummeting in polls after incessantly reneging on anti-austerity promises, had agreed to more pension cuts and taxing the poor in 2018-19 return for release of more monies from the rescue package but has been resisting what he did and saying he had to do it for Greece to get debt relief – which the lenders aren’t ready to discuss.

Speaking to Sto Kokkino FM, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said he believed Greek officials and foreign auditors will have finalized “complementary” agreements with Greece’s creditors by April 30. The government has said that many times before.

“We have reasons to hope that, by Sunday, we will have finished the text of the complementary memorandum and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund so that the bill with the prior actions can be finished and submitted to Parliament and voted on,” he said.

That was in reference to the IMF, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($261.49 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Tsipras agrees to yet more harsh measures and the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) provides Greece with debt relief.

Tzanakopoulos said, “The institutions will have to write up a compliance report which will be submitted to the Eurogroup on May 22,” he added. SYRIZA calls the Troika the Institutions in a bid to show it’s not deferential to the creditors to whom it has surrendered over and over.

Tsipras is hoping to prevent defectors in his coalition, which includes the marginal, far-right, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) although squawkers have been silenced previously and voted as ordered.

According to secret polls conducted by parties, the government, and especially Tsipras, are steadily losing ground, Kathimerini, which has led to him saying he will offset more austerity with countermeasures already rejected by the Troika and with the economy still deteriorating.

The government also plans to conduct regional conferences in order to persuade local authorities that stabilizing the economy by clinching a deal with the creditors will work in their interest – exactly the opposite of what Tsipras preached when he was out of power.