Pricewaterhouse Coopers Auditors Tell Greece Reform or Die

Greece’s austerity-crushed economy will not recover with more but needs genuine reform, the auditing firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers said in a report giving an outlook for the country for 2017-18.

The economy, which has shrunk more than 25 percent since Greece first asked international lenders for what turned into three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($355.19 billion) in 2010, has been so damaged that more pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings won’t work, critics of austerity have said.

The country remains in a vicious cycle of recession, the economy will not grow by more than one percent this year, and any positive signs have proved temporary or insufficient to alter the overall picture, PWC said, adding that investments in Greece have fallen from 60 billion euros ($65.37 billion) to 20 billion euros ($21.79 billion) over the last seven years.

Consumption has been in constant decline, with a small recovery last year followed by a fresh drop in recent months. The average disposable income has gone down primarily due to the increased taxation and hikes in social security contributions, while the capital controls remain and banks are dependent on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) for their financing.

PwC notes that disposable incomes are unlikely to grow significantly anytime soon. There are just a few domestic investments that could fuel a recovery and no significant funding for investments is expected from abroad.

At the same time it will be hard for fiscal performance to post a significant improvement without any deep structural reforms, including in the social security system, the report said according to Kathimerini.

An exit from the crisis the auditors said will require not only a change in the Greek debt’s sustainability terms, but also a drastic acceleration of structural reforms and the boosting of competitiveness and growth.