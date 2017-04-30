Pushed by US, UN Reportedly Mulling End to Cyprus Peacekeeping Mission

Despite sputtering talks aimed at reunifying Cyprus 43 years after an unlawful Turkish invasion, the United Nations is said to be considering yanking or reducing a peacekeeping force has has separated Cypriots and Turks.

The UNICYP mission on Cyprus began in 1964 – 10 years before the Turkish invasion – during a time of constant tension on the island and to prevent fighting between the residents on the two sides of the split island.

Its mandate is to prevent a reoccurrence of fighting, maintain law and order in the buffer zone and promote a return to normal conditions in which a settlement could be negotiated but it hasn’t happened in over half a century.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an analyst apprised of the matter told the Sunday Cyprus Mail he had information – including from contacts with foreign diplomats – there is a “good chance” the UN may shutter their Good Offices mission in Cyprus unless some breakthrough occurs in the talks by June or July.

As for UNFICYP, the same source said there is a debate going on right now inside the UN on what to do with the peacekeeping mission in Cyprus with the new Administration of President Donald Trump squeezing the UN to pull out.

“The Cyprus mission is the safest in the world. In all honesty, for the Blue Helmets getting posted to Cyprus is almost like a holiday, except for the occasional running about in the buffer zone,” the source commented.

“Meantime real conflicts are raging elsewhere in the world, places where UN troops are really needed.”

UNICYP’s current strength is 1,102 personnel, including civilians, trying to cover a 180-kilometer (111.85 miles) buffer zone.

One possibility being floated, according to the same analyst, is for the concerned parties – Cyprus, Greece and Turkey – to shoulder the cost of maintaining UN troops on the island.