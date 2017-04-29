Algerian Descent Zinedine Zidane Against Marine Le Pen

MADRID (AP) – Soccer great Zinedine Zidane says that the French should do anything they can to avoid having far-right candidate Marine Le Pen win the presidency.

Referring to Le Pen’s party, the Real Madrid coach and former France international says that he is “far from all these ideas, from this National Front. So we need to do everything to avoid this.”

Zidane, who was born in Marseille and comes from Algerian descent, took a similar stance when Jean-Marie Le Pen — Marine’s father — made it to the second round of the 2002 presidential election.

A former World Cup and European Championship winner, Zidane remains highly popular in France. He says the message “is the same, the one from 2002.”

Le Pen faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in the presidential runoff on May 7.