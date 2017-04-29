Gianaris, Simotas, Constantinides in Astoria Park Rally for Climate Action

By Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – On a hot spring evening, emphasizing the fact that temperatures have been setting record highs in recent years, New York City Council Member Costa Constantinides hosted a rally for climate action in Astoria Park on Friday, April 28. Held in honor of Earth Day and as a send-off for the People’s Climate March on Washington on Saturday, April 29, the rally brought together elected officials, community leaders, and concerned citizens who support efforts to clean-up the environment and leave the earth in a cleaner condition for future generations.

Among the speakers at the event were Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, Claudia Coger- President of the Astoria Houses Residents’ Association, Global Kids, and the Astoria Park Alliance. Local Girl Scouts also attended the event and handed out reusable bags to help reduce the number of plastic bags used for carrying groceries and shopping.

Constantinides said, “As we approach the first 100 days of the Trump administration, we are faced with the stark reality that our federal government will choose fossil fuels and special interests over protecting our environment. The proposed cuts to the EPA, the executive order dismantling the Clean Power Plan, and the administration’s rhetoric show that they think combating climate change is not a valuable pursuit.

This misguided policy goes against scientific facts- we know climate change is real and can already feel its effects. Our city has picked up the mantle of leadership on the environment and made sustainability a top priority. Our policies to reduce pollution and encourage renewable energy will go a long way but we cannot do it alone. It will take the cooperation of every New Yorker to improve our environment. Thank you to everyone who attended and who will put the action plan into practice. I also thank my colleagues in government and community advocates for their partnership on this rally.”

A helpful flyer printed on recycled paper presented 5 things everyone can do to help protect the environment including signing the petition demanding local power plants use clean fuel. Constantinides created the online petition with Council Member Ritchie Torres to cut down on the harmful air pollution that has caused a health crisis in many neighborhoods in the city where cases of asthma have skyrocketed. The petition may be viewed online at council.nyc.gov/costa and clicking on “Petition.”

Constantinides also encouraged everyone to use reusable bags since New Yorkers use more than 9 billion plastic bags a year that end up polluting the environment. Another way to reduce air pollution would be to ban the use of 4 and 6 oil by New York State power plants and Constantinides asked those present to call State Senator Tom O’Mara to do so. Concerned citizens should also call the EPA and demand they preserve the Clean Power Plan. Joining local park groups is another way people can get involved in protecting the environment and the city’s precious green spaces.

Senator Gianaris noted that “this is the fight of our lives, this is the fight for our planet and we are losing right now.” He continued, “Climate change is happening, we see it on a regular basis and we don’t have an federal government that is lending themselves to this fight right now. It’s up to us on the state level, we’re working to get ourselves to zero emissions as fast as we can.” “This is a global problem…this is important, thank you all for coming, the march tomorrow is important because that sends the word all over this country.”

Simotas said, “Clearly, climate change is real and this rally is showing the community united to defend our earth, to defend our planet.” She pointed out that we need to protect the environment for future generations and make it clear to legislators on all levels that it is “crazy to roll back all of the progress we have made in the last eight years because some people don’t believe that sea levels are rising and that climate change is occurring.”

“I got into government so I could make a difference. I wanted to make sure that my daughter who I am raising here has fresh air to breathe, clean water to drink, and good food to eat, those are the the three very vital resources we have to protect… we have to make sure our voices are heard and that we are united,” Simotas said.