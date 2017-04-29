Spanoulis, Olympiacos, Win in Constantinople, Force Game 5 (Video)

CONSTANTINOPLE – Olympiacos Piraeus survived on the road to set up a deciding Game 5 on its home floor by rallying from an early double-digit deficit to defeat Anadolu Efes Istanbul 62-74 on Friday night at Abdi Ipekci Arena in Istanbul. The Reds hits 12 three-pointers on the night, tying the series at 2-2 despite trailing 27-14 in the second quarter.

But the visitors erased the deficit by halftime and then took the lead after the break by hitting 5 triples in the third quarter, before running away with victory with a defense that allowed only 4 points in the opening eight minutes of the fourth quarter. Vassilis Spanoulis paced Olympiacos and hit a number of clutch shots to finish the game with 18 points on 5-for-11 three-point shooting plus 4 assists.

Georgios Printezis contributed 11 points and Erick Green netted 10. Jayson Granger scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter and was the only Efes scorer in double figures. Derick Brown added 9 points and Cedi Osman collected 8 points and 7 rebounds in defeat.

Efes had a strong opening to the game. Granger scored 10 points driving to the hoop and sinking a three-pointer and Osman finished a pair of fast breaks with big dunks to open an 18-6 lead. Printezis snapped a 12-0 run from close range and Ioannis Papapetrou hit one from long range to get Reds back in the game at 18-14. Efes led 21-14 after 10 minutes and the hosts scored the first 6 points of the second quarter, with Alex Kirk’s mid-range jumper making it 27-14.

But Green and Kostas Papanikolaou gave Olympiacos a much-needed spark, feeling a 0-7 run during which Papanikolaou hit a triple. Each player added another basket before Green and Spanoulis hit back-to-back threes to cut the Olympiacos deficit to 36-35. Efes went into halftime up 38-35, but Olympiacos came out of locker rooms feeling it from long range. Vangelis Mantzaris, Spanoulis, Papanikolaou each hit a three-pointer to put Olympiacos in front 43-46.

After Brown and Printezis traded threes, Spanoulis added another from downtown, his fourth, to open a 48-52 cushion. Heurtel scored a pair of layups, and Granger drove to the basket for Efes, too, but the visitors held a slim 54-55 lead going into the fourth quarter and never relinquished it. Papapetrou nailed a triple and Dominic Waters a jumper-plus-foul to make it 54-61. A put-back from DeShaun Thomas gave the hosts some hope, but Spanoulis drove to the basket for a layup with exactly five minutes to go, and after a timeout he hit his fifth triple to extend the margin to 57-68. Olympiacos did not allow a single point for more than four minutes and Green’s corner triple made it 58-71 to secure the victory.

Source: Turkish Airlines Euroleague