Refugees Heading to Greece Dying On Land and at Sea

ATHENS – With Greece still struggling to deal with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in the country, more and more are dying trying to reach Greek islands near the Turkish coast, in detention centers and camps and trying to reach other European Union countries.

A migrant boat sinking in the eastern Aegean between Greece and Turkey left at least 16 people dead, including two children, Greek authorities said April 24, while two people were rescued. Patrol boats and helicopters searched for several more people believed missing.

Greece’s Coast Guard said the bodies of nine people — six women, two men and a child — had been recovered from Greek waters off the island of Lesbos, while Turkish authorities found the bodies of a further six men and a child in Turkish waters.

One of the rescued women was pregnant. She told Greek authorities she had been among roughly 25 people who had set sail from the Turkish coast heading to Lesbos. The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said one of the women was believed to be from Congo and the other from Cameroon.

Vessels and helicopters from Greek authorities and Europe’s border patrol agency Frontex joined in a search-and-rescue operation, while private boats were also helping in the effort. The alert was raised by a Greek navy vessel that spotted bodies in the water.

“The number of people crossing the Aegean to Greece has dropped drastically over the past year, but this tragic incident shows that the dangers and the risk of losing one’s life remain very real,” UNHCR’s Greece representative Philippe Leclerc said in a statement.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have crossed into Greece from the nearby Turkish coast, hoping to head to more prosperous European countries.

But a European Union-Turkey deal reached last year — in which those arriving on Greek islands face deportation back to Turkey — has significantly reduced the number of people attempting to cross the Aegean.

Most undertake the short but dangerous journey on overloaded inflatable dinghies or occasionally sailboats. It was unclear what type of smuggling vessel was used April 24, or how it ran into trouble.

Greek authorities said a migrant died and three others were hospitalized with injuries in northern Greece when a van transporting 14 migrants from near the Turkish border crashed after being chased by police.

Authorities say that the dead migrant has been identified as an Iranian man in his 30s, while details on the injured haven’t been given. The incident occurred April 24 outside the northeastern city of Xanthi.

Police say that the van’s driver, a Moldovan man, had swerved past a highway police checkpoint and crashed on a rural road. He was also injured and arrested.

Migrants in the van — from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iraq, and Iran — are believed to have crossed from neighboring Turkey over a river that separates the two countries.

CALL TO CLOSE HELLENIKON

Greece should shut down an impromptu camp migrants set up almost two years ago at the old Hellenikon international airport site, the rights group Amnesty International (AI) said.

Some 1200 people are living in tents and abandoned buildings and even on sidewalks and the concrete area and the group said they would be transferred to more suitable facilities.

There are more than 14,000 alone on Aegean islands near Turkey and officials want to get them off as the summer tourism season beckons.

“There are still more migrants arriving at the hotspots than leaving, and they are seriously overcrowded,” the report said.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)