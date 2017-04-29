What Would Mom Do: Buying and Cooking Foods in Bulk

Saving food is probably not very high on many people’s list of priorities, but it should be. Food waste is a terrible problem throughout the world and it is a particularly heinous problem when so many people go hungry even in developed countries and here in the US. With Mother’s Day coming up, here are sensible, money-saving, and mom-approved tips for buying and cooking foods in bulk.

Shopping in bulk rather than buying prepackaged quantities allows the consumer to buy as much or as little as needed, making it easy to experiment with new ingredients while minimizing waste. Not paying for excess packaging may also save money. There are also plenty of options for buying foods in bulk. Flours, pasta, rice, grains, beans, cereals, soup mixes, trail mixes, sweeteners, dried fruits, nuts, and seeds are available in many markets for purchase in bulk. Snacks, treats, herbs, spices, salts, peppercorns, teas, and coffees, too, are available as bulk items, depending on your stores selection.

Dried beans are a delicious and affordable source of protein. With no cholesterol and plenty of fiber, iron, and folic acid, they are a near perfect food. Select beans with smooth surfaces and bright colors, since dull, wrinkled beans may have been hanging around the shelf too long. Store the beans in an airtight container away from heat and use within six months for the best results. One cup of dry beans usually yields 2 to 3 cups of cooked beans. The cooked beans can then be used for a variety of dishes including soups and salads.

A Recipe for Beans

Beans of your choice- cannellini beans, chickpeas, cranberry beans, great northern beans, navy beans, pinto beans, or red kidney beans

Water

Salt to taste

Bay leaves (optional)

1 large onion, chopped (optional)

1-2 cloves garlic (optional)

Greek extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Sort and rinse the beans, removing any shriveled beans and pebbles. Soak the beans for 4 to 12 hours to cook more evenly and in less time. Place the beans in a large, deep pot and cover with at least two inches of cold water and set aside to soak. After soaking, drain and rinse the beans, then add enough fresh, cold water to again cover the beans by at least two inches. Bring the pot up to a boil over medium heat then reduce the heat to a simmer and allow the beans to cook until tender, stirring occasionally. The pot may be partially covered, if preferred, but check occasionally to make sure there is enough water in the pot and add more if needed. Cooking time will vary depending on the soaking time, age of the beans, and the variety.

Beans should be simmered gently since a hard boil can make them fall apart. If they are to be cooked again as part of a recipe, the beans should be cooked until barely tender to avoid overcooking.

Salt should be added to the beans about three-quarters of the way through the cooking process since adding it early on will prevent the beans from cooking through. Acids including tomato sauce, vinegar, wine, and lemon juice will also prevent the beans from softening, so they are usually added when the beans are tender in most bean soup recipes.

Adding bay leaves, onion, and garlic to the pot at the start of cooking will add flavor to simple boiled beans. Drizzle with Greek extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice, or red wine vinegar as preferred. Add freshly ground pepper to taste.

Beans can be tough to digest for those not used to them, but soaking and discarding the soaking water will reduce the effects. The more often you eat them, the easier it becomes to digest beans and their complex sugars. If preferred, use a pressure cooker to reduce the cooking time for beans.