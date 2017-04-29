PM Tsipras in Brussels for EU Council’s Meeting on Brexit

BRUSSELS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit Brussels on Saturday to participate in a special meeting of the European Council to discuss Brexit.

The meeting, scheduled at 13:30 (Athens time), will convene specifically to discuss article 50 and adopt the guidelines for the negotiations between the European Union and Britain.

Earlier (10:45), Tsipras participated in the preparatory session of the European Socialist Party.

The negotiating guidelines are structured on three main axes:

1. Ensuring the rights of European citizens living, studying and working in Great Britain and British citizens in the EU Member States. This issue is of particular interest to Greece, due to the presence of some 70,000 Greeks in Great Britain, And more than 40,000 Britons living or having immovable property in Greece.

2. The British budgetary obligations towards the EU budget.

3. Maintaining the achievements of the peace process in Ireland and the United Kingdom border movement regime with the Member States. This is mainly the Irish-Northern Ireland, Gibraltar-Spain border and, to a lesser extent, Cyprus and the British bases on the island.

Other issues relate to the jurisdiction of the EU Court in pending cases, the smooth operation of businesses and commercial activities, and the future EU-UK relationship.

In addition to the rights of Greek citizens living in Great Britain, the concern of the Greek Government is to safeguard the economic and commercial interests of the country and Greek businesses, particularly in the areas of exports of agricultural and other products to the United Kingdom and incoming tourism.

The Greek government succeeded in including a statement in the minutes of the Summit that the guidelines, negotiations and their results do not constitute any precedent for another EU act with third countries.