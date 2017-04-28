Obama’s Disappointing $400,000 Speaking Fee

Should we care that former President Obama has agreed to give a speech for which, essentially about an hour’s worth of work, he will receive $400,000, which is as much as was his annual salary as president?

Furthermore, must we be opposed to ex- presidents becoming wealthy, if they weren’t already wealthy when they rose to power?

Let us attempt to answer to these questions.

First of all, yes, we should care that Obama will be paid and indeed that much money, because that was not the impression he gave when he was president.

Instead, he presented an image of being relatively indifferent to wealth, that although he wasn’t poor – he had earned about $6 million from his books – he would not follow the path chosen by Bill and Hillary Clinton, for example, who were both blasted about their campaign speeches to Wall Street firms during the campaign.

But why is he paid that much?

Perhaps the hefty fee is related to the fact that he is still very popular.

Comparing apples to apples, note that Bill Clinton was paid $200,000 per speech and George W. Bush about $100,000-$175,000. And in 1989, Ronald Reagan was paid $2 million dollars for a week’s worth of speeches in Japan.

As to whether we should be opposed to ex- presidents becoming rich while it is totally acceptable for any other person to do so, and considering that the rich earn the general public’s admiration because of it, no, we should not be opposed. They and their families also need to earn a living.

But there is something that is troubling. Something that does not suit a former American president, who in that capacity struggled with mankind’s most fundamental problems, even such issues as war and peace.

It debases and diminishes him; it turns him into an average human being. And I do not think we want our presidents, those on whom the fate of planet earth depends, to behave as mere mortals.

Finally, regarding the reason they are paid so much money for an hour’s work, one possible explanation is that their presence attracts clients or potential clients for the companies that pay them.

But do also former presidents present analysis and provide information that is not available on the market and thus unfairly benefit their “employers” which justifies their ridicules high fees they get paid ?