15th ND Congress-Weber to Mitsotakis: You Always Stood Up to Erdogan to Protect Europe’s Borders

April 6, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[368556] 15ο ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ / 2η ΗΜΕΡΑ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
European People's Party, Manfred Weber with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 15th New Democracy Congress. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The 15th Congress of New Democracy (ND) continues on Saturday marking the 50th anniversary since the founding of the party and the restoration of democracy in Greece.

A total of 2,742 executives from all over the country are present, including representatives of expatriate Greeks. Moreover, the head of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, addressed a greeting. After thanking Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his contribution, he emphasized that the Greek Prime Minister is now one of the strong leaders of the EU-27.

More specifically, the head of the European People’s Party Manfred Weber said:

“You always stood up to Erdogan to protect Europe’s borders. In Egypt, a few weeks ago, with our friend Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the Commission, you showed that Europe can secure its borders and manage migration. State authorities decide who enters Europe, not the smugglers! No one can blackmail the EU, thanks to the strong Greek government.”

“You are also leading Europe’s support for Ukraine,” he noted and added: “You responded to Putin’s bombing 200 meters from where you were meeting with President Zelensky by sending more defense material to Ukraine.”

Weber characterised the Greek premier as one of “the strongest voices on the table of the European Council.”

“You have the respect of all the international community. You have restored confidence in a strong Greece, both at European and international level, above all, among the Greek citizens! This is EPP leadership at its best!” he underlined.

