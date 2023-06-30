15th AHIF Student Trip Informs and Inspires 

Society

AHI President and CEO Nick Larigakis praised the 2023 group as one of the best – and the students expressed their appreciation for his work at AHI and his leadership on the trip. Later the participants joined him for a commemorative photo. (Photo: TNH)

ATHENS – The ballroom of the famed Grande Bretagne hotel was the scene on June 28 of the farewell dinner for the 15th annual College Student Foreign Policy Study Trip to Greece and Cyprus of the American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF).

The two-week program aims to help Greek and Cypriot-American college students better understand the foreign policy issues important to the Greek-American community and to prompt them to share their knowledge and experiences with Community members and their representatives in Congress.

American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President and CEO Nick Larigakis thanked both the program’s vital sponsors and the Greek and Cypriot officials and leaders – especially General Konstantinos Floros – who made possible briefings with officials at embassies, ministries, think-tanks, and others. He also acknowledged Maria Wills, his co-chaperone, AHI board members, and The National Herald for its coverage.

Larigakis concluded his remarks with a well-received passionate presentation about the importance to the promotion of Hellenism and Orthodoxy of … passion – and urged the students to put what they learned into action throughout their lives.

Each of the ten students addressed the gathering.

Alexandra Angelos offered an exuberant overview of the importance of the endeavor and warm praise for her peers – “a dynamic, one-of-a-kind group.” The trip is known for generating strong friendships.

Budding journalist Augostina Mallous spoke of gaining “a profound sense of responsibility as a Greek-American leader” and Sophia Dongaris found the trip “a deep dive into Greece and Cyprus issues.” She now feels a duty to convey Cyprus’ realities to Americans as memories of the invasion fade after 50 years.

Anna Maria Papadopoulos called the trip “the most unique, insightful and educational experience of my life, benefiting from visiting key locations and talking to natives,” and Kelly Skoulikaris echoed that “it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet people… to learn about their roles,” and to gain “invaluable knowledge about foreign affairs.”

William Martin acknowledged that in his hometown of Little Rock, AK – he could have noted the Clintons as exceptions – there is little knowledge of the East Mediterranean, so he especially appreciated the “hands on approach” of the AHIF trip.

Peter Furgis, with roots in the Greek immigrant mining and railworkers communities of Utah, expressed pride in his ancestors, and a responsibility to now carry the torch.

Aleco Hamrick expressed the hope, shared by all present, that diplomacy – backed, always, by vigilance – will finally resolve the Cyprus and Aegean issues.

Anna Alexia Markouizos was delighted to share that as a history scholar, the trip gave her a renewed sense of career paths open to her, and Peter Papanicolaou found the trip the culmination of a passion for history and world affairs that began with his childhood fascination with globes, maps, and encyclopedias.