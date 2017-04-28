Greek-American Family Trying to Send Easton Crash Victim to Greece

EASTON, MA – A campaign to pay for a crash victim’s funeral in his home country has raised thousands of dollars in two days. The GoFundMe campaign was created late Wednesday, the day after 45-year-old Vasileious Poulimenis, a North Easton resident, died in a crash the previous day in Milton.

“On the 25th of April, the Poulimenis (family) lost their father who was also a beloved husband in a car accident,” the fundraiser states. “We are trying to raise money to pay for the costs of a flight and funeral in Greece.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, $3,292 had been raised by 45 people. The goal is $3,500.

Poulimenis was driving a 2008 Ford Focus on Route 28 about 4 p.m. Tuesday when he collided with a 2012 Hyundai Elantra near 904 Randolph Ave., The Enterprise reports.

