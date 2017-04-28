Emirates: New Offers for Passengers to and from Greece

Emirates announced new special offers for passengers from Greece that choose their flights to New York and Dubai. The special discounts give the opportunity to those who fly from Greece to Newark Liberty and Dubai International Airport to enjoy the exceptional service and the unique travel experience offered by Emirates.

From March 12, 2017, Emirates operates the Athens-New York connection, linking directly Greece and the USA on a daily basis throughout the year. From 24 to 29 April, travelers wishing to fly to New York from May 1 to May 31 and November 1 to December 31, 2017 can buy a ticket to Emirates’ Economy Class from € 399.

During the flight, passengers will be able to carry and use their laptops or tablets to work or have fun, as the ban on the use of electronic devices on certain flights to the US does not apply to the Athens-New York flight.

For couples, friends and co-workers who want to travel together in Dubai from May 1 to November 30, 2017, the unique offer starts from April 1st and ends on April 30th. Two tickets can be bought together from just € 429 per person for the Economy and € 1929 per person for Business Class.

The above offer is valid when both passengers have the same booking code, as well as a common departure and return. Emirates recently announced the launch of a second daily Athens-Dubai flight to meet the increased passenger demand of the particular route.

With an impressive fleet comprised of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380, Emirates continues to fascinate all seated passengers with the high-end facilities and services it offers. Among them, the award-winning entertainment system, with over 2,500 channels on demand.

Shortly after Emirates’s distinction as the world’s leading airline at TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2017, the special offers presented today are just the practical proof of its commitment to adapting to the ever-changing needs of passengers. The company’s goal is to provide travelers with an unforgettable experience in the air and on the ground, an experience that meets the needs and desires of each passenger.

