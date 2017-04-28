Gus Bilirakis Supports Bill to Prevent Congressional AHCA Exemptions

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) announced his support for legislation to prevent Members of Congress from exempting themselves and their staff from the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

“In this country, lawmakers are not above the law. I believe strongly that as elected representatives, we should have the same health care as our constituents. Period. This legislation is a common-sense fix, ensuring Congress lives by the same rules it creates,” said Bilirakis.

Bilirakis is an original co-sponsor of the bill, H.R. 2192, which would repeal the section of the American Health Care exempting members of Congress and congressional staff from state waivers if AHCA becomes law. Bilirakis is working with Republican leadership to make sure H.R. 2192 would be voted on simultaneously with AHCA. Click here to view the bill text.