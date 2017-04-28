SETE: Greek Hotel Industry Will Not Lose Its National Identity

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek hotel industry did not face a danger of losing its national identity, Andreas Andreadis, president of Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), told reporters in a press conference ahead of the termination of his tenure at the helm of the confederation.

Andreadis said that Greek hotels’ total bank debt was 7.2 billion euros, of which 3.6 billion were non-performing and noted that around 600 million euros of NPLs have been rescheduled. He stressed that the tourism sector was not indebted compared with its annual revenue of 13 billion euros and its outlook for the domestic economy, while he said that from the sector’s non-performing loans around 1.0 billion euros represented debt of five over-indebted large tourism enterprises.

He also stated that tourism is now recognized by society as the most potent pillar of the Greek economy.

