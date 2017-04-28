Father of 6-Year-Old Girl, Found Dead in Egaleo, Charged with Murder

ATHENS (ANA) – A 61-year-old man, accused of struggling his six-year-old daughter and throwing her body in a garbage bin, was charged with murder and desecration of the dead – a misdemeanor –by a prosecutor on Friday.

According to information, the suspect has rejected the charge of intentionally smothering his daughter, claiming instead he “hugged her a little tighter”.

Police started investigating the case on Thursday, when the girl’s father, a retired policeman, reported her alleged disappearance to the police station of Aghia Varvara, in Egaleo. He claimed he woke up in the morning and found the house in disarray and his daughter missing. He took his other daughter- a twin- to school and then reported the disappearance.

The girl’s mother was in the hospital and was released early as soon as she heard about the incident.