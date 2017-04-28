Our Everyday Greek: Το Χωριό μου: Learn to Describe your Village in Greek

By Dimitra Pontoporou

GREEN

It is not difficult to learn the Greek adjectives’ endings. Like the article, the adjective agrees in gender, number and case with the noun it modifies, and has similar endings as well. Let’s make it easy and learn the adjective green, ο πράσινος, -η, -ο together with nouns it may modify.

VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Ο πράσινος O PRAsinos green (masc.)

Η πράσινη EE PRAsini green (fem.)

Το πράσινο TO PRAsino green (neut.)

Ο καταπράσινος, -η, -ο O kataPRAsinos leafy, evergreen

Ο κήπος O KEEpos garden

Η αυλή EE avLEE yard

Το χωριό TO horyiO village

Ο ποταμός O potaMOS river

Το ποτάμι TO poTAmi river

Η λίμνη EE LEEmni lake

Η πεδιάδα EE pediAda plain

Το βουνό TO vooNO mountain

Περπατάω perpaTAo I walk

In Ancient Greek, the rivers were of masculine gender, and usually male gods, while the fountains and the lakes of feminine gender. The combination of the masculine and feminine elements resulted in the earth’s fertility. In Modern Greek we use both the masculine grammatical gender, ο ποταμός, and the neuter grammatical gender, το ποτάμι.

The masculine adjectives’ endings in the cases are the same as those of the masculine nouns ending in -ος: ο πράσινος κήπος. The feminine adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the feminine nouns ending in -η: η πράσινη αυλή. The neuter adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the neuter nouns endings in -o: το πράσινο χωριό.

Note that, when the stem ends in a consonant, the feminine adjective ends in -η: ο πράσιν-ος , η πράσιν-η.

Singular: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: ο πράσιν-ος κήπ-ος η πράσιν-η αυλ-ή το πράσιν-ο χωρι-ό

Gen.: του πράσιν-ου κήπ-ου της πράσιν-ης αυλ-ής του πράσιν-ου χωρι-ού

Acc.: τον πράσιν-ο κήπ-ο την πράσιν-η αυλ-ή το πράσιν-ο χωρι-ό

Voc.: πράσιν-ε κήπ-ε πράσιν-η αυλ-ή πράσιν-ο χωρι-ό

Plural: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: οι πράσιν-οι κήπ-οι οι πράσιν-ες αυλ-ές τα πράσιν-α χωρι-ά

Gen.: των πράσιν-ων κήπ-ων των πράσιν-ων αυλ-ών των πράσιν-ων χωρι-ών

Acc.: τους πράσιν-ους κήπ-ους τις πράσιν-ες αυλ-ές τα πράσιν-α χωρι-ά

Voc.: πράσιν-οι κήπ-οι πράσιν-ες αυλ-ές πράσιν-α χωρι-ά

EXERCISES

1. The word color, το χρώμα, is neuter in Greek. Therefore, when we talk about the color, we put the adjective in the neuter gender, singular, πράσινο, like in the given example:

Το χρώμα του ποταμού είναι πράσινο.

Τα χρώμα των λιμνών είναι πράσινο.

1.1 Το χρώμα της λίμνης είναι …..

1.2. Το χρώμα του βουνού είναι …..

1.3. Το χρώμα του κήπου είναι …..

1.4. Το χρώμα της πεδιάδας είναι …..

2. Put the adjective ο πράσινος, -η, -ο or καταπράσινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, singular number, like in the given example:

Ο κήπος είναι …..

Ο κήπος είναι πράσινος.

2.1. Ο ποταμός είναι …..

2.2. H λίμνη είναι …..

2.3. Ο κήπος είναι κατα…..

2.4. Το χωριό είναι κατα…..

2.5. Το βουνό είναι κατα…..

3. Put the adjective ο πράσινος, -η, -ο or καταπράσινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, and plural number.

3.1. Οι αυλές στα χωριά είναι κατά…..

3.2. Οι πεδιάδες είναι …..

3.3. Οι κήποι στα χωριά είναι κατα…..

3.4. Τα χωριά της Ελλάδας είναι κατα…..

3.5. Τα βουνά είναι κατα…..

4. Put the adjective green in the nominative case, singular or plural together with the correct article.

4.1. Μου αρέσει .. ….. αυλή της γιαγιάς μου.

4.2. Μου αρέσουν .. ….. βουνά.

4.3. Μου αρέσει .. ….. κήπος στο χωριό μου.

5. Put the adjective ο πράσινος, -η, -ο or καταπράσινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, number and case.

5.1. Περπατάω στον …… κήπο.

5.2. Περπατάμε στα …… βουνά.

5.3. Περπατάμε στα ….. χωριά.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (i-diom), ee (n-ee-dle), e (e-nergy), o (o-rganism), oo (b-oo-t), y (y-es), h (h-elium), th (th-eory), d (th-e), gh (w-olf). The capitalized syllables are accented.