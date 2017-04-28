Son of Sofia Wins Top Prize at Tribeca Film Festival

By Aria Socratous

NEW YORK – Son of Sofia (O gios tis Sofias) written and directed by the Greek filmmaker Elina Psykou took home the top prize for the Best International Narrative Feature at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Tribeca Film Festival has announced the winners of its 16th edition with Keep the Change (US Narrative), Son of Sofia (International Narrative), and Bobbi Jene (Documentary) taking home the top prizes in their respective categories. This year’s festival was comprised of 97 features and 57 shorts, the main lineup of which began on April 19 and ends on April 30.

The jurors for the 2017 International Narrative Competition were Willem Dafoe, Peter Fonda, Tavi Gevinson, Alessandro Nivola, and Ruth Wilson.

“When we were watching these movies we were looking for something we hadn’t seen before. We unanimously agreed that one film challenged us to see in a new way and we were seduced by the surprising humanity of its difficult character. The direction was assured and its tone was unique and we look forward to seeing Elina Psykou’s next work. The Best International Narrative feature award goes to the Son of Sofia,” the jury commented.

“It was very surprising. I didn’t expect to take home the top prize. The competition was very hard, the movies so many, and I already knew how difficult it is to take home a prize. When I heard that Son of Sofia was the winner for the International Narrative I got off my seat. Willem Dafoe was on stage and he presented the awards for Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Film, the Best Actor and the Best Actress, and last, but not least, presented Son of Sofia with the International Narrative Feature award. The fact that Willem Dafoe presented the award makes it even more meaningful! I’m very happy, touched, and emotional at the moment. I haven’t still realized what happened! Tomorrow night I am flying back to Greece with the prize,” Elina Psykou stated.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Greek Press Office hosted a conference for the creative team and actors of Son of Sofia. The press conference was attended by the filmmaker Elina Psykou, Giorgos Karnavas- producer, the Director of Photography Dionysis Efthimiopoulos, the New York City Greek Film Festival President James DeMetro, and Media Representatives from Greek and American Press.