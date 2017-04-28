SYRIZA Set to Bring New Austerity Measures Before Parliament in May

ATHENS – After reneging on anti-austerity promises, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said a deal it’s closing with international lenders will save Greece and will send it to Parliament in May for ratification despite disagreeing with most of it.

The government is working on final details of an agreement with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to implement more brutal conditions on workers, pensioners and the poor in return for the release of more monies from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.43 billion).

Government sources told Kathimerini that the biggest issues in bailout talks with foreign envoys have been resolved.

“We have solved the seven or eight major issues and a few scattered matters remain pending,” a government official said following talks in Athens with Troika envoys, although the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in two initial rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($260.73 billion) has stayed out of the third until Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras continues to implement even more austerity and break more campaign promises, including pension cuts and taxing the poor.

Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis told reporters that the vote would take place “probably in the first 10 days of May and in any case before the Prime Minister [Alexis Tsipras] departs for a scheduled visit to China.”

SYRIZA has 144 votes in the 300-member Parliament it narrowly controls with the aid of the nine votes from its coalition partner, the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

The government’s aim remains to conclude the current bailout review in time for a May 22 Eurogroup summit.

In comments at the European Parliament, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the measures must be passed through Greece’s Parliament in May if Tsipras wants to have any discussions about debt relief.

“Already last year we gave that commitment to come back to the issue of sustainability of debt for Greece, because that is the only way they will come back on a sustainable path and a sustainable economic future,” he said.

government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told public broadcaster ERT the negotiations will almost certainly be done by April 30.

“There’s no concern about the completion of the review. The overwhelming odds are that by Sunday (April 30) we will have ended up with the texts of the technical agreement and then things will be set for the Eurogroup on May 22,” he said.

Asked about the ongoing talks, he said all sides had to make concessions, the Athens News Agency reported about his remarks..

“The Greek side accepted a change in the fiscal mix and the other side accepted the fact that apart from the negative (measures)] there will be positive measures. Neither the Greek government has accepted the spirit of austerity supported by conservative forces nor have the conservatives accepted our own political framework,” he said, noting that the government’s plan is to lead the country out of supervision and regain economic sovereignty.

“We tried to the best, considering international conditions. It is the first time that a review is closing without additional financial burden,” he added.

Tzanakopoulos admitted that pension cuts and lowering of the income tax threshold have consequences, but added that the agreement will include measures to counter their effect such as the lowering of the unified property tax (ENFIA) and an increase in social spending for services used by weaker social groups.

After the technical agreement is signed, talks will begin for the medium-term debt relief measures and by the end of May the path will be open for Greece’s inclusion in the ECB’s bond-buying program, he said.