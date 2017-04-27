Grigos Takes the Reins at the Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union

By Demetris Tsakas

NEW YORK – The former Executive Vice President of the Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union, Anthony Grigos, last week assumed the duties of President and Chief Executive Officer. Grigos succeeds Gene Brody, who hired him for about five years on the board of directors of the bank and one year after he entrusted the executive vice president with responsibility for leading the Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union into the new era.

Gene Brody is one of the bank’s most senior executives for 53 consecutive years he served Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union, and for the past three decades he served as chairman and chief executive officer.

Gene Brody, as quoted in the press release, will remain at the Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union, holding the council’s treasure chest and at the same time as the chief strategist.

The outgoing president praised the new president and, among other things, “the time has come to hand over the reins.”

Grigos expressed his gratitude to the outgoing president and the council. “It is an honor that comes with great responsibility to become president/CEO of Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union. And I am confident of the years that lie ahead for our credit union,” he said. The new president and chief executive officer of the Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union has served as vice president of JP Morgan Chase in the Information Technology Division. He also has years of experience in the real estate and mortgage industry.

Anthony Grigos was born in 1965 in Vrondades of Chios and came to America at the age of three. His parents Kostas Grigos and Lemonia (Kalamotousis) came from the Vrontades and Kallimassia, respectively, and brought to the world three children- Anthony, Ioanna, and Manolis.

In September 1968 they came for a better life to New York. They first settled in Long Island Ronkonkoma and a few months later they moved to Dyker Heights in Brooklyn.

Kostas worked a carpenter and Lemonia as a seamstress and invested most of their earnings in the education of their children. Anthony graduated with honors from Fort Hamilton High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Brooklyn College and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Fordham University. His two younger siblings, Ioanna and Manolis, became pharmacists.

Grigos grew up in Brooklyn’s Holy Cross Church community in Bay Ridge where he met his wife Dr. Maria Kapetanakis. The couple have three boys, Constantine, Vassilis, and Michalis. Finally, it should be noted that Grigos is one of the leaders of the community of Kimisis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn.

Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union, established in 1934, was located for many years in Bay Ridge and moved to 1750 86th Street a few years ago. The credit union’s second location in Brooklyn is at 1609 Avenue Z.