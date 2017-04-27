2nd Greek Tourism Workshop in Lebanon to be Held on May 10

(ANA) – The 2nd Greek Tourism Workshop in Lebanon will take place in May 10 with the participation of 132 Lebanese tourist agencies.

The event is held under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry and with the support of the Greek Embassy in Lebanon.

The aim of the event is expanding to the Lebanese tourism market and attracting high income visitors. There will be a workshop as well as B2B meetings and an official dinner. Congress & Business Planers and Travel Media Applications have undertaken the implementation of the initiative of the 2nd Greek Tourism Workshop in Lebanon