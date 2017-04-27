Commission Supports Greek Efforts to Return to Growth, Avramopoulos Says

ATHENS (ANA) – “My presence here demonstrates the support of the European Commission to Greece’s efforts to get out of the tunnel of the economic recession and to finally return to growth and economic stability,” European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos on Thursday said at the conference “Policies and Financial Instruments for the Development of SMEs in Greece.”

The conference is co-organized by the European Commission (DG Internal Market, Industry, Small and Medium Enterprises and Enterprise Community – DG GROW) and the Ministry of Economy and Development.

Avramopoulos welcomed the signing of agreements between two Greek banks (Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank) with the European Investment Fund to finance 2,000 small and medium-sized enterprises with 420 million euros.

“It is the third time in a year that I represent the European Commission in the signing of agreements for the benefit of small and medium-sized enterprises”, which constitute the “driving force of the Greek economy,” he said adding and praised European Commission Jean Claude Junker’s initiative in which Greece actively participates.

The Juncker Plan, he added, has so far contributed to the mobilization of 3 billion euro investments in Greece, offering, in difficult times, “financing potential to over 3,000 businesses”. These agreements are translated into “jobs, development, production and creation.”

Finally, the Commissioner stressed the need for Greece to exit as soon as possible the economic instability and recession,” adding that in this effort it has the full support of the European Union, which will continue to show their support “every day, and in every possible way.”