Mitsotakis: Gov’t has no Intention to Safeguard the Prestige of the Parliament

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday had a meeting with the president of the Parliament Nikos Voutsis.

The leader of the main opposition spoke about the degradation of parliamentary procedures, the refusal of ministers to respond to parliamentary audit and the government’s responsibility for bad lawmaking.

He also handed over a letter describing the situation which, as he said, has deteriorated compared to June 2016.

“It is obvious that the current government has no intention to safeguard the prestige of the Hellenic Parliament. The data are once again revealing,” Mitsotakis said and cited a list of illegal parliamentary procedures.

Finaly, he stressed his deterination to protect the institutions.