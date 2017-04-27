Anadolu Efes Outlasts Olympiacos to Take 2-1 Series Lead

Anadolu Efes Istanbul outlasted Olympiacos Piraeus 64-60 on Wednesday at Abdi Ipekci Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the teams’ best-of-five playoff series. Efes hosts Game 4 on Friday knowing a win will send it to the 2017 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four at nearby Sinan Erdem Dome in the Turkish metropolis.

Efes led by as many as 17 in the third quarter, but EuroLeague legend Vassilis Spanoulis erupted late with 3 three-pointers to bring the Reds within 61-60. Free throws by Thomas Heurtel and Tyler Honeycutt helped Efes hold on and get in position to reach its first Final Four in a decade and a half, EuroLeague reports.

Bryant Dunston led the winners with 16 points and 9 rebounds, Heurtel tallied 13 points and 6 assists, Derrick Brown scored 12, Jayson Granger 11 and Honeycutt chipped in everywhere with 6 points, 7 boards and 4 steals. Efes struggled with its outside shooting and made just 2 of 18 three-pointers (11.1%) as well as only half of its 16 free throws, but committed just 4 turnovers to make up that gap.

Spanoulis recorded 9 points and 3 assists in the final six minutes to lead the comeback and finished with 15 points, 7 assists and 3 steals, but also committed 7 of his team’s 17 turnovers.