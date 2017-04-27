After More Refugee Drownings, Frontex Patrol Chief Visits Lesbos

It took the drowning of 16 refugees off the coast of Lesbos, which they almost reached on a perilous journey from Turkey, to get the the leader of the European Union’s Frontex border patrol agency to visit the island.

Fabrice Leggeri met with officials on the island, who have been pleading for help for months for more help from the EU and is due on April 27 to also meet top government officials, including

Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis, Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas and the chiefs of the Hellenic Police and Coast Guard, Kathimerini said.

The talks are expected to concentrate on combined efforts to keep human smugglers from shipping more refugees and migrants to Greek islands as they have been for several years.

Two survivors of the vessel that sank said there were 25 people on board but no other survivors had been found by nightfall on April 26.

Meanwhile, human rights agencies said conditions at refugee camps and detention centers in Greece, housing more than 64,000 people, remain substandard despite repeated promises by the government to fix them.