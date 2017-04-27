As Greece Keeps Wobbling, IMF Reluctant to Join Another Bailout

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than seven years into a crushing Greek economic crisis, one of the country’s key lenders – the International Monetary Fund is showing signs of loan fatigue and unsure whether to participate in a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.81 billion) being put up by its European partners.

The IMF has alternately called for debt relief for Greece – insisting it be paid but the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) take the bit – while also demanding more harsh austerity measures be put on Greeks to insure banks get paid back first.

That has put Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in a vise as his popularity has plummeted after reneging on anti-austerity promises and he keeps telling Greeks he’s resisting the conditions he’s imposing.

Both the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported on the IMF’s anxiousness about throwing more money into the bottomless pit of an essentially bankrupt Greece whose debt ratio is approaching 180 percent of Gross Domestic Product and rising despite three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($355.61 billion) that has failed to slow the country’s economic freefall.

The timing is critical because Greece has failed to come to terms with the Troika over new reforms and austerity before more money from the third bailout is released and a 7.2-billion euro ($7.85 billion) payment is due in July – most of it, with interest, right back to the same lenders who are profiting hugely off Greece’s misery.

President Donald Trump also doesn’t want the IMF, which has big contributions from the United States, to overindulge itself with trying to save Greece from itself. The IMF said the burden is on the Troika, which is putting up 80 percent of the bailouts.

The Wall Street Journal said that the IMF wants recession-wracked Greece and the beleaguered SYRIZA-led coalition to impose more austerity and reforms regardless of whether the Troika provides debt relief as the Washington, D.C.-based agency has insisted upon.

“The country’s ‘fiscal and structural reforms…pension reforms, tax reforms, are only a down payment’,” the WSJ quoted top IMF official Poul Thomsen as saying on the sidelines of the weekend Spring meetings in Washington D.C.

Thomsen, the Fund’s European department chief and the original IMF auditor in the first Greek bailout in 2010, was also quoted by the WSJ as saying that pre-crisis employment and income levels in Greece need “deep structural reforms, many of which are not yet on the books … This is a long-term project,” he emphasized.

NOT GOOD

That signals bad news for Tsipras who said his renewed reneging on anti-austerity promises, after vowing “not one more euro of austerity,” would provide better terms on the bailouts.

The IMF has demanded specific medium-term debt relief for Greece in order to ensure that its debt is “sustainable” which SYRIZA wants, but also more tough terms such as additional pension cuts, which the party doesn’t although it has agreed to do so.

The €30 billion ($32.72 billion) the IMF lent Greece in 2010 was 30 times more than the sum of Greece’s financial contribution to the fund as a member, which is called a quota. The loan is one of the largest in the history of the fund, which was formed in 1944.

Yet the I.M.F. has an obligation to lend to countries that are in financial need as well as to safeguard global financial stability.

“This is where it gets especially fraught,” C. Randall Henning, a specialist on global financial institutions and governance told the Times.

“The fund is digging in its heels, but if the pattern of brinkmanship that the Europeans and the Greeks have practiced in the past prevails, you will see more instability in the markets,” he said. “This is definitely creating anxiety — both within the fund and within national governments,” he said.

At the IMF spring meetings, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into an embarrassing surrender to Capitalist bankers and economists, kept an almost invisible profile publicly, but the Times said that there were concentrated talks behind closed doors but again no progress, a tactic usually followed by Tsipras claiming there was.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement that, “We had constructive discussions in preparation for the return of the mission to discuss the two legs of the Greece program: policies and debt relief,” repeating her pattern of vague platitudes without saying anything of substance.

That means that for the IMF. to lend, Greece must prove that it can be financially responsible over a sustained period, and Europe must address the country’s substantial debt overhang with some combination of interest rate reductions and maturity extensions, the paper reported.