Manhattan’s Vast, Unacceptable Differences

By Antonis H. Diamataris

Visitors to New York City are left amazed. This city changes so rapidly that it is reborn almost every five years.

The Ground Zero area, for example, where the Twin Towers destroyed by the 9/11 terrorist attack once stood, has not only been rebuilt, but has become much better than before. “Smart” skyscrapers rise up to the sky and illuminate the night with thousands of lights, and our magnificent St. Nicholas National Shrine – humble yet grandiose at the same time – reflects the spirit of the entire area.

And the train station, although a symbol of excessive spending, is a breathtaking masterpiece that emanates splendor, power, wealth, fantasy, and incredible technology.

An elite of wealth, power, knowledge, and ambition from across America and around the world squeezes into Manhattan’s crowded sidewalks, struggles on traffic-congested streets, and spends huge amounts of money in the world’s greatest fashion stores, which, in turn, spend obscene amounts on rent for prime space on Fifth, Madison, and Park Avenues.

Meanwhile, property prices have reached shameful heights. An “eagle’s nest” apartment in a new skyscraper was sold for $ 75 million – naturally, to an offshore company – and rent is so expensive that three and four young people often share an apartment in order to split the sky-high rents and be able to enjoy Manhattan’s amazing city experience.

It is truly something else. In fact that is why it is turning into a “colony” for the rich and super-rich, who are sheltered by the legal cover of the real-estate market, the low crime rate, and the stable political and economic environment.

That is the image; it cannot be described, it has to be experienced.

Yet this “heavenly” image is merely one part of the reality that comprises New York City, especially Manhattan. The other part is just as incredible, but for other, unacceptable, and inhumane reasons.

Buried on page 19 of the New York Times recently was an article titled “Growing Number of City Students Live in Homeless Shelters, a Report Finds,” which pointed out that the number of the city’s public school students living in homeless shelters has largely increased during the previous academic year, reaching 33,000.

In fact, the report by Liza Pappas, an education policy analyst for the budget office, documented both the increasing number of homeless students as well as their geographic distribution around the school system. According to the article, “at a vast majority of city schools, few students live in shelters. But at 45 schools, in each of the last five years, more than 10 percent of the students have been homeless.”

Is it possible for some to be living in one of the richest cities in the world while others – children, no less – either have no roof over their heads or are living in homeless shelters?

How much does this affect their lives?

Does this situation honor anyone?