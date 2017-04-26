Joe Biden to Address First Concordia Conference in Athens on June 6-7

ATHENS (ANA) – Former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, will address the inaugural European Summit of the nonprofit organization Concordia in Athens, on June 6-7, 2017.

In its first major European event, the summit, which will focus on the future of Europe, will feature addresses from Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, and Non-Executive Chairman of Goldman Sachs International and former President of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso.

Among the topics that will be discussed are EU-US relations, the developing public-private partnerships (P3s) for social impact, sustainable development, the competing priorities of the European Union and the living conditions of asylum seekers.

“Building meaningful partnerships at the intersection of business and government in and around Europe is key to ensuring that the global community at large remains on a steady path to achieving the SDGs, sustainable solutions for refugees, and opportunities for investment,” Concordia Co-Founders, Nicholas Logothetis and Matthew Swift said in their message for the event.

“We are honored that former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, and former European Commission President José Manuel Barroso will lend their leadership as we come together to identify solutions for a more prosperous Europe,” they added.

The Summit is an important event gathering over 400 leaders from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors that will provide attendees with an opportunity to participate in meaningful discussions on how public-private partnerships can address pressing issues facing the continent and beyond, including the mounting refugee crisis, the future of the European Union, and regional investment in achieving the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Concordia is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that builds partnerships for social impact.

Biden is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and leader of the new Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania.