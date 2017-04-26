Memorial Plaque in Lithgow Commorating Soldiers Who Defended Greece

LITHGOW, Australia – A marble plaque commemorating the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who defended Greece and Macedonia during both World Wars was established in the park a few days ago in Queen Elizabeth Park, Lithgow, Australia, Lithgow Mercury reports.

“More that 64,000 ANZACs set off from the Greek island of Lemnos for the 1915 Gallipolli Campaign. More than 500 Australian and New Zealander nurses served along the Macedonian Front (1916-1918). More than 45,000 ANZACs fought in Greece during World during World War II,” the plaque reads.

“Of these extraordinary men and women, 795 Australians and 1,200 New Zealanders lie in Greek soil: nearly half of the Australian war dead have never been found or their remains identified.”

Micheal Cuthbert JP, the Honorary Secretary of the Lithgow City RSL Sub-Branch said to Mercury the sub-branch had been given the plaque by the Greek Government.

Read the full story at Lithgow Mercury.