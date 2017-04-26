Rethymno Expands to the Polish Market

ATHENS (ANA) – In order to attract a larger number of Polish visitors, especially during the low tourist season, tourist representatives in the prefecture of Rethymnon welcome tourist agents and other tourism professionals from Poland ahead of Rethymnon’s participation in GRECKA PANORAMA.

The tourist office of the municipality hosted and toured the representatives in regions that invested in alternative forms of tourism and can directly welcome guests with organized tourist packages during the middle and low season.

The tour included, among other things, a visit to Rethymno and the hinterland, gorges, hiking trails, monasteries, folklore and historical museums, as well as gastronomic tours with tasting explorations of Cretan products.