RSF for Press Freedom: Major Obstacles Under Trump; Continuing Disappointment in Greece

The 2017 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) shows an increase in the number of countries where the media freedom situation is very grave and highlights the scale and variety of the obstacles to media freedom throughout the world.

US press freedom (43), enshrined in the First Amendment to the 1787 constitution, has encountered several major obstacles over the past few years, most recently with the election of President Donald Trump.

He has declared the press an “enemy of the American people” in a series of verbal attacks toward journalists, while attempting to block White House access to multiple media outlets in retaliation for critical reporting.

Despite the bleak outlook under Trump, it bears repeating that his predecessor left behind a flimsy legacy for press freedom and access to information. Journalists continue to be arrested for covering various protests around the country, with several currently facing criminal charges.

The Obama administration waged a war on whistleblowers who leaked information about its activities, leading to the prosecution of more leakers than any previous administration combined.

To this day, American journalists are still not protected by a federal “shield law” guaranteeing their right to protect their sources and other confidential work-related information.

And over the past few years, there has been an increase in prolonged searches of journalists and their devices at the US border, with some foreign journalists being prevented from any travel to the US after they covered sensitive topics such as Colombia’s FARC or Kurdistan.

Greece: Continue disappointment (88)

After having staged a controversial auction to grant national broadcasting licenses – a process that was soon afterwards deemed unconstitutional by the Greek High Court – Alexis Tsipras’ government continues to struggle to end corruption and to provide the adequate framework for the functioning of the country’s media.

An attempt to meddle in DOL, one of Greece’s most prominent newspaper groups, by appointing a former SYRIZA MP in charge for its rescue, adds to an already flawed media landscape.

Two Cypruses, two versions of media freedom (30)

Freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed in both parts of the divided island but is threatened by this division. In the north (the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus), the presence of more than 30,000 Turkish army soldiers limits coverage of political developments.

In the rest of the island, political parties and the Orthodox Church exercise a great deal of influence.

The church controls part of the TV station Mega while the daily newspaper Haravgi and Radio Astra support the communist party (AKEL).

Journalism weakened by democracy’s erosion

In the span of just a year, the number of countries where the state of the media is considered “good” or “fairly good” has fallen by 2.3%. Countries regarded as model democracies are no exceptions. Canada (ranked 22nd out of 180 countries) has fallen four places in this year’s Index. The United States (43rd) has fallen two. Poland (54th) has fallen seven. New Zealand (13th) has fallen eight. Namibia (24th) has fallen seven.

