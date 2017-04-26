Rescue Operation to Locate Survivors from Migrants Boat Tragedy Fruitless

The rescue operation in the sea region of northern and eastern Lesvos to locate refugees that survived after the dinghy they were on board sank off the coast of Mythimna continues on Wednesday without any result.

The bodies of 16 migrants and refugees have already been recovered while two women were found alive. The exact number of refugees that were on the dinghy remains unknown but according to the survivors’ testimonies approximately 25 people were on the boat. The two women that survived (one of them was pregnant) are being hospitalised in Mytilene hospital and are out of danger.

Meanwhile, the migrants and refugees flow to the northern Aegean islands remained at low levels in the last five days. Besides the two women that survived, 90 persons arrived on Chios while no arrivals were recorded on Samos. Police said that on Wednesday, 8,481 migrants and refugees that have been sought for asylum in Greece and their requests has been not examined yet were in camps or other hosting centers on Lesvos (3,017), Chios (3,728) and Samos (1,736).