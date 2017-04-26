Guardian Praises the Dodecanese Islands

There is a blueness of sea that seems feasible only via Photoshop or an Instagram filter, but which is made real around the south-east Aegean’s Dodecanese islands, the Guardian said in an article.

According to the author of the article, Hannah Jane Parkinson, the star players of the archipelago are Rhodes, Lesbos and Kos, but there are 12 large islands in the group, plus tens of smaller ones.

From Kos, Kalymnos is just a 40-minute hop by ferry. It’s a mecca for rock climbers who come to hang off outcrops silhouetted against the sunset, she said.

“Ten minutes away by boat from Kalymnos lies the volcanic island of Telendos, which until 1,500 years ago and a series of earthquakes was joined to Kalymnos,” according to Guardian.

Lipsi, which is a green island, has some of the most picturesque beaches, both sandy and pebbled.

The author also praised Leros, less than an hour and a half away, home to what is known as a migrant “hotspot.”

Architecture and history buffs will revel in Lakki, the harbour town built entirely in Mussolini’s razionalismo style from the days of the Italian occupation.