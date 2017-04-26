Amnesty International Says Hellenikon Migrant Camp Should be Closed

ATHENS – Greece should shut down an impromptu camp migrants set up almost two years ago at the old Hellenikon international airport site, the rights group Amnesty International (AI) said.

Some 1200 people are living in tents and abandoned buildings and even on sidewalks and the concrete area and the group said they would be transferred to more suitable facilities.

Greece is hosting more than 64,000 refugees and migrants who are stuck in the country with the suspension of a March, 2016 swap deal between the European Union and Turkey. There are more than 14,000 alone on Aegean islands near Turkey and officials want to get them off as the summer tourism season beckons.

AI said that women and underage girls, most from Afghanistan, are targets for sexual and verbal abuse from men living in the camp and that women at Hellenikon fear that they might come under attack at any moment in their tents, toilets and showers and are subject to harassment.

The situation has reportedly led to increased rates of depression and anxiety, as well as suicide attempts.

EU auditors said on April 25 that the centers set up in Greece and Italy to fast-track the registration of migrants are in urgent need of more expert help, especially in dealing with large numbers of children.

“There are still more migrants arriving at the hotspots than leaving, and they are seriously overcrowded,” the report said, adding that children are being held in “restrictive conditions” for more than three months.