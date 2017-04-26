Turkish Fighter Jets Violate Greek Air Space 71 Times in One Day

Continuing a constant pattern of defying NATO, the European Union and international law, Turkish fighter jets on April 25 violated Greek national air space 71 times, four of the incidents winding up in mock dogfights with Greek jets.

The National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) said that four Turkish F-16, two CN-235 aircraft and a helicopter entered Athens’ FIR without submitting a flight plan, the Athens News Agency reported.

HNDGS said it recorded four violations of air traffic rules which developed into the constant violations all day over several parts of the Aegean.

The aircraft flew between Chios and Lesvos and exited Athens’ FIR south of Samos, committing 31 violations of national airspace.

The two CN-235 entered Athens’ FIR without submitting a flight plan, the first flying between Lemnos and Lesvos and the second south of Rhodes, committing 19 and 21 violations of airspace respectively.

In all the incidents, the Turkish Air Force aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter jets which took off from Skyros. Two of the Turkish aircraft were armed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who narrowly won near-dictatorial powers in an April 16 referendum as he consolidated power in the wake of a failed July, 2016 coup against him, has been testing Greece and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on air and at sea.